Toronto police have identified the victim of a targeted shooting in an underground parking garage in Willowdale last week.

The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on August 20 at 30 Harrison Garden Boulevard, in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

According to police, a security guard found a 30-year-old victim without vital signs after gunshots were heard in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday Toronto police identified the victim as 30-year-old Andrew Cao of Toronto.

Police also released further details about the shooting.

According to investigators, Cao was sitting in his vehicle in the underground lot when a grey Subaru Impreza with a sunroof and no rear licence plate drove in his direction.

A lone male wearing dark clothing exited the Impreza and shot Cao, police said. Investigators say the killing was targeted.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area and was found burned out in the area of Weston and Albion roads, about 17 kilometres away, at around 7:30 p.m. that same evening, police said.

Two male occupants in dark clothing, both described as having light complexions, were seen fleeing from the vehicle.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with the victim in the days leading up to his murder and are looking for any additional video, including dash-cam from the above two locations,” police said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.