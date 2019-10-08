

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified the teenage boy was stabbed to death outside a Hamilton high school on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say 14-year-old Devan Selvey was attacked shortly before 1:30 p.m. outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, located near Main Street East and Walter Avenue South.

First responders found the teen on school grounds suffering from life-threatening injuries and he was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.

Multiple people witnessed the attack, including the victim’s mother, police said.

Four teens are currently in custody in connection with the homicide.

An 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, both from Hamilton, were charged with first-degree murder in a Hamilton courtroom on Tuesday.

Two other suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, are also in custody but have not yet been formally charged with murder.

The majority of the suspects cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the victim and suspects were all students at the high school.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Det.- Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said he could not provide specific details about the incident as it is currently before the courts.

He confirmed that police believe they have located the knife used in the homicide, which was found by officers near the scene on Tuesday morning.

Manny Figueiredo, the director of education for the school board, said grief counsellors and social workers were at the school today.

“People are feeling a range of emotions and we want to be present not only for the staff but we also want to be present for our students so they can express how they are feeling,” he told reporters Tuesday.

He said the school’s principal was not present for the stabbing but rushed outside when he was informed about the incident and saw the injured student.

“We will continue to work with our police partners on trying to understand what happened in this incident because it is a tragic loss of life. I can only imagine what the mother is experiencing at this point in time,” Figueiredo said.

He would not say if bullying is believed to be a factor in the deadly stabbing.

“When I speak broadly around bullying, is bullying an issue in our society, in our schools? Yes. And we do have to continue to work around putting positive measures in place so kids can express their feelings and find peaceful solutions to resolve their problems,” Figueiredo said.