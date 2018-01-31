

Web Staff, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a victim who was fatally stabbed after being chased up Yonge Street by a group of men downtown earlier this week.

Simon Zerezghi, 25, was chased northbound on Yonge Street, just south of Wellesley Street, shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Police said Zerezghi was stabbed in the chest. He was rushed to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

A number of witnesses have already come forward to speak with investigators, but police are urging anyone else who witnessed the incident or who has cellphone footage to contact investigators or call Crime Stopper anonymously.

Police have not announced any arrests or released any suspect information so far.