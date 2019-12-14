

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified the woman found dead inside a Rexdale home where investigators say a fire was deliberately on Wednesday.

Police say 61-year-old Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell was without vital signs when she was pulled from a burning home on Stallion Place, located near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard, at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially deemed the fire to be suspicious and a suspect was later arrested at an area hospital after the fire.

Investigators told CP24 that an officer happened to be at the hospital on an unrelated call when he came upon the suspect and began to investigate.

He has been charged with arson.

A source told CP24 on Thursday that the accused has been identified as Joel Vassell, who is believed to be the son of the victim.

Neighbours told CP24 there have previously been domestic incidents at the home.

One neighbour told CP24 that the victim worked as a nurse.

Police say they are still waiting for final reports from the Office of the Fire Marshal and the results from a post-mortem exam.