

The Canadian Press





Police say they have identified the body of a woman who was found dead near Guelph, Ont., nearly two decades ago and have deemed her death suspicious.

Ontario Provincial Police say human remains were found by a pedestrian in August 2005 between the community of Rockwood and Guelph, and DNA technology has now identified those as belonging to Tammy Eileen Penner.

Police say Penner, who was from Chilliwack, B.C., was 41 years old when she was reported missing to the RCMP in February 2005.

Investigators say she had been living in British Columbia before her disappearance and someone is believed to have had contact with her during her journey from B.C. to Ontario.

Police say it is believed Penner was dragged a short distance into a wooded area about a month before the discovery of her remains. A sleeping bag covered her body.

Investigators say they're still looking into what caused her death but it is considered suspicious.

Police say they submitted the case for investigative genetic genealogy use in 2022 and a presumptive identification was established in April this year that was used to find living family members.

OPP say a family member's DNA was then used to confirm Penner's identity.

"There is more to be done – Tammy's family is desperate to find out the circumstances that led to her death," Det. Insp Randy Gaynor wrote in a statement.

"If you know anything, please contact police to help provide resolution to her loved ones."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.