

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





One of two people accused of in a rash of thefts in the city’s Bloor-Annex neighbourhood has been identified.

Toronto police believe a man and woman visit restaurants, coffee shops and stores on Bloor Street West in the evenings, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and steal merchandise or personal items from unsuspecting diners.

Gulay Kilicaslan is one of the people affected. She told CTV News Toronto earlier this month that she believes her laptop was stolen by the duo while she dined at Future Bistro on Bloor Street and Brunswick Avenue on January 5.

Along with her laptop, the suspects are accused of nabbing her iPad, social insurance card, and permanent residency documents.

The theft, which Kilicaslan described as a “professional job,” was caught on surveillance cameras inside the restaurant.

Investigators later released additional images of two suspects they believe are responsible for the missing items.

In addition to the incident at Future Bistro, police allege the same two suspects stole merchandise from a store near Bloor Street West and Howard Avenue on January 5 and a store near Bloor and Bathurst streets on January 7.

Both incidents were reported to police, which helped investigators identify a woman wanted in connection with the alleged acts.

Gina Daranyi, 25, of no fixed address, is wanted for two counts of theft and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

The man seen in the video and images has not yet been identified.

Police previously described him as being in his mid-thirties to early forties and between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black toque, a blue bubble-style jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who knows of Daranyi’s whereabouts or recognizes the man in the photographs provided by police are being asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.