

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the 16-year-old boy who was killed after he was 'intentionally' struck in East York on Monday.

The collision occurred near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive just after 2:00 a.m.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Det. Leslie Dunkley said the victim, Matthew Dreaver, and his friend became involved in an interaction with two occupants of a vehicle parked at 1500 Woodbine Avenue.

After leaving the area, the two were located by the suspects several minutes later near Cedarvale and Bracebridge Avenues, Dunkley said.

The passenger got out of the vehicle and chased Dreaver and his friend. Dunkley said the victims ran towards a community centre at which point the vehicle struck Dreaver from behind.

He said the suspects then fled the area in the vehicle, which was last seen heading north on Woodbine Avenue.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the victim without vital signs and he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The teen is the city's 55th homicide victim of 2019.

"There was a horrible incident," Dunkley said.

He said they were able to determine that the collision was intentional after they acquired a video of the incident.

"It's a little too graphic. We're not releasing those images at this point," Dunkley said.

"It is clear to us that the victim was intentionally struck by the motor vehicle."

The victim's friend remained at the scene and spoke to the police, Dunkley said.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspects did not know each other.

The vehicle has been described as a dark-coloured four-door, small to midsize SUV with damage to the front. The make or model of the vehicle is unknown.

The occupants of the vehicle patrolled the area for a few minutes and had an interaction with members of the community.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is described as white male, between the ages of 20 and 35 years old, with round face, short, balding hair, and is believed to be approximately five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven.

The passenger is described as a white male with short or bald hair. His weight and height are similar to the first suspect.

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle fleeing the area.

Investigators are apealling for anyone in the area who may have a video or have interacted with the suspects to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

They are also asking body shops in the GTA who may have repaired or in the process of repairing a vehicle that matches the description to contact police.