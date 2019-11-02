

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police have now publicly identified the teen shot and killed in Brampton early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Kingsview Boulevard and Brenda Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a victim, identified as18-year-old Brampton resident Lorenzo Wright, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting prompted officials with the Peel District School Board to close nearby Ridgeview Public School for the day on Friday.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers or Crime Stoppers anonymously.