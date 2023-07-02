Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old homicide victim who was found dead over the weekend.

Fudail Moulvi, of Toronto, was found dead by police on Saturday. Police say that he is the victim of a homicide. He is the city’s 30th homicide victim of 2023.

“Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage and video surveillance in the Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road area, at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to contact police,” Toronto police said in a press release.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.”