Toronto police have identified the 20-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in North Etobicoke late Sunday night.

At 10:35 p.m., police were called to a residential building at 101 Kendleton Dr. in Rexdale, which is south of Albion Road and west of Kipling Avenue.

There, emergency responders located a man with gunshot wounds in the stairwell of a building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Basliel Ewunetu, of Toronto.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.