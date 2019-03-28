

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified a 22-year-old man fatally shot in the parking lot of a Whitchurch-Stouffville church as they continue to search for the three suspects involved.

On Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Churchill Community Church, located near Ninth Line and Aurora Road, for a reported shooting just after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, Alex Perlmutter, of Suderland, Ont., was found lying between two parked vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case but police said three male suspects were seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured SUV. Detailed suspect descriptions have not been released.

York Regional Police are asking anyone with video surveillance footage or dash camera video from the area to contact investigators.

Speaking to CP24 on Thursday, one area resident said neighbours have reported seeing suspicious vehicles in the parking lot recently.

"It looks like a bit of a rendezvous place. For what purpose we don’t really know," he said. "We are a little shaken at what happened yesterday."

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said police are also at the scene of a second location, near Queensville Side Road and Highway 48. Investigators believe the shooting occurred there and then Perlmutter was driven to the Churchill Community Church area by a witness to his shooting.

"Certainly we are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious or concerning in that area to contact investigators."