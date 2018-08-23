

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend in Corktown.

Emergency crews were called to the fourth floor of an apartment building in the area of Adelaide and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said the male victim – identified as Toronto-resident Jesse Graham-Richter – was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, investigators said they believed the deadly shooting was targeted.

A suspect wanted in connection with this case has been described by officers as a black male with light skin who stands five-foot-10. He is believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-22-TIPS (8477).