

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old Toronto man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in North York on Wednesday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Finch and Leslie avenues at around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on scene, a man, who police have now identified as 22-year-old Jeremy Vincent Urbina, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously told CP24 that the victim, who lives in the area, was shot in a parking lot.

According to investigators, two suspects had their faces concealed as they fled the scene westbound on foot.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been released.

Investigators are asking for anyone who witnessed the shooting or has security or dash camera footage of the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.