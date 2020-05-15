

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a 23-year-old man shot to death in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

At around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment building located in the area of Panorama Court and Kipling Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim inside a tow truck suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, investigators identified the male victim as Toronto-resident Hashim Kinani and released multiple photographs of him.

So far, no suspect descriptions have been released by officers in connection with this investigation. But, investigators said on Thursday that there were reports of three males fleeing the area on foot following the shooting.

“I can’t give you any information on suspects right now, but as soon as there is information we will provide that to the public,” Duty Insp. Paul Rinkoff said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).