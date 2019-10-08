

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police have identified the victim of a double shooting in Newmarket last Friday as 26-year-old Toronto resident Taylor DeShane.

York Regional Police were called to a home on Colter Street, in the area of Yonge Street and Mulock Drive, on Oct. 4 shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A 26-year-old male, later identified as DeShane, and a 23-year-old female were found suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the residence. The female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. DeShane was also taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Const. Andy Pattenden said that a dark-colored car pulled up the driveway and two armed suspects started shooting at the victims, who were both seated in a white Ford Escape SUV that was parked in the driveway.

According to police, the suspects fired “a lot of shots” at the victim’s vehicle, marking it with bullet holes.

The suspects are both believed to be males who were driving a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Police said this was a targeted shooting and officers are still investigating.

Police say the residence was being rented out on Airbnb at the time of the shooting.

In a statement released following the incident, Airbnb said the booking guest has now been removed from the platform.

“The senseless violence reported is abhorrent and has no place in the Airbnb community, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident,” the statement read. We stand ready to support York Regional Police in their investigation.”

Pattenden said that investigators believe there were witnesses to the shooting and are asking them to come forward.