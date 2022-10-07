Toronto police have identified the man fatally shot in North York on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to 5 Needle Firway, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 1:40 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived to locate a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Osman Bangura from Toronto. He is the city’s 54th homicide victim of the year.

Police believe the incident was targeted. The shooting prompted two nearby schools to be put under lockdown.

No suspect information has been released.

Police ask any witnesses to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).