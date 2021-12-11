Toronto police have identified the victim of a homicide investigation launched on Thursday after a man was found dead inside a midtown apartment building.

Police said they responded to reports of a suspicious incident at a residential building in the area of Redpath and Eglinton avenues shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

They said officers had received a complaint for a suspicious incident in an apartment unit at 88 Redpath Avenue.

Police allege that when officers arrived at the scene, they were met at the door to the unit by a man who refused them entry.

When officers gained entry to the apartment, police said they located a person inside the unit who was deceased.

“An autopsy was conducted on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, as a result, the death was deemed a homicide,” a news released issued by Toronto police stated on Saturday. “The victim has been identified as Inderpreet Singh Manget, 28, of Toronto.”

Police have arrested and charged 41-year-old Theodore Ramsey of Toronto with second degree murder.

He is expected to attend College Park court on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 9 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-7400 or at Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).