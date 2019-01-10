

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified a 30-year-old woman killed inside a Scarborough Junction apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the eighth floor of an apartment building located at 544 Birchmount Road, south of St. Clair Avenue East, at around 2 p.m. for a report of unknown trouble.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man on the ground in front of the building suffering from life-threatening injuries. When officers went to the eighth floor of the building, they located a woman also suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

On Thursday, police said the man stabbed the woman, identified as Lorraine Kerubo Ogoti. A post-mortem examination determined Ogoti’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

The man has been identified by investigators as Mowlid Hassan, 40.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in this case.