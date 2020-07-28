

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have now identified the 32-year-old driver killed after he was shot behind the wheel of a moving Jeep in Markham early Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Brimley Road and Denison Street sometime around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find an orange Jeep that had collided with a bus shelter.

They say two vehicles were involved in some sort of incident and the driver of the Jeep was shot.

Paramedics tried to revive the driver at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 32-year-old Markham resident Wei You.

Investigators say the intersection will be closed to traffic for a period of time and anyone with dashcam or other video of the incident should call them immediately.