Police say they have now identified four suspects allegedly involved in a gunfight at a memorial for an up-and-coming Toronto rapper, who was killed in a daylight shooting in the Entertainment District last month.

On June 9, a funeral was held for 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins, a local rapper known by friends and fans ‘Houdini.’

Police say after the funeral, a large group gathered at a restaurant on Beverly Hills Drive, near Jane Street and Highway 401, for a memorial service.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., police say a number of people had gathered in a parking lot at the rear of the restaurant, which was immediately north of Highway 401.

According to investigators, a dark-coloured sedan travelling westbound on the highway pulled over to the shoulder of the road and occupants of the vehicle began firing at the people gathered in the parking lot.

Video of the incident released by police shows the vehicle pulling up alongside the restaurant for less than 10 seconds before fleeing the scene.

Several people in the restaurant parking lot can be seen scrambling after the shots ring out and a number of people huddle behind a dumpster as they return fire toward Highway 401.

“Approximately 10 persons of interest are captured on this video in the parking lot either brandishing and or discharging firearms south in the direction of Highway 401 and the vehicle, which has since left the scene,” Supt. Steve Watts said at a news conference on Thursday.

“During this time period of approximately 45 seconds… numerous vehicles driving westbound on Highway 401 pass this location as gunfire is being directed towards the highway by persons from the rear of the restaurant.”

A total of 60 shell casings of various calibers were found at the scene, Watts said.

Two men in the parking lot sustained gunshot wounds and later arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

“Through further investigation, members of the centralized shooting response team determined that one of the victims had been in possession of a firearm and allegedly had discharged it toward Highway 401,” Watt said.

The gunshot victim, identified by police as 24-year-old Milton resident Gaddiel O'Neil Ledinek, was subsequently charged with several offences, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound/ endanger life, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

A second suspect, identified by investigators as 20-year-old Traequan Mahoney, of Brampton, was also arrested following the shooting and faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound/ endanger life, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Mahoney was not wounded in the shooting, police say.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on July 3.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for two other men alleged to be involved in the shooting.

Police say Terrell Burke Whittaker, a 24-year-old Brampton resident, and Javontae Johnson, an 18-year-old resident of Pickering, are now wanted in connection with the gunfight.

“Our investigators are continuing to review the video (and) work with all of our GTA partners to identify the remaining persons responsible for this incident,” Watts said.

He would not comment on the motive for the shooting or provide any details about how the shooting may be linked to the killing of Jenkins, who was gunned down during a brazen daylight shooting on Blue Jays Way on May 26.

“I’m not going to speak to that investigation; obviously that is still a live and ongoing, dynamic investigation. But there are no doubt connections with that,” Watts said.

“I will allow the lead investigator to speak to any connections in the future that he wants to make in relation to that.”