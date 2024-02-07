Toronto police have identified another suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two who was hit by a stray bullet during a daylight shooting in the city’s east end last summer.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Wednesday, Det. Henri Marsman said 19-year-old Ahmed Ali, of Toronto, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the homicide. He faces two charges, including manslaughter and robbery with a firearm, Marsman confirmed.

Photos of Ali have also been released by investigators.

Huebner-Makurat was on her way to lunch in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue on the afternoon of July 7 when three males got into an altercation and gunshots rang out. She was rushed to hospital after being struck by a stray bullet but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators have indicated that they believe that the incident was a “robbery that escalated into gun violence.”

Three people have already been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

More to come…