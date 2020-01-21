Police identify body found in frozen Burlington creek
Police are investigating after a body was found encased in ice in a frozen Burlington Creek Tuesday afternoon. (CTV News Toronto)
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 8:10PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 21, 2020 8:34PM EST
Halton police have identified a body that was found in a frozen creek in Burlington Tuesday.
There was a heavy police presence in the area of Grahams Lane and Legion Road, where the body was located at around 1:30 p.m.
“Our detectives were here earlier this afternoon and we’ve discovered what we believe to be a body that is submerged under the ice in a viaduct,” Inspector Ivan L'Ortye said.
Police confirmed that the deceased was a 22-year-old female who had been missing since Sunday.
"Her death does not appear suspicious in nature," police said in a tweet.
The investigation is now with the coroner, according to police.
No further details have been released regarding the identity of the deceased.