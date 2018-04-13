

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Homicide detectives say they have positively identified a deceased man whose image they obtained in the course of an investigation into an alleged serial killer targeting Toronto’s gay community.

On March 5, police released the image of a deceased adult male, saying they had obtained his photo during the investigation into alleged killer Bruce McArthur but could not identify him.

After receiving a flood of tips from the public, police said Thursday they were finally able to positively identify him.

His identity has not yet been made public as police say they are still working to identify and notify next of kin.

McArthur has not yet been charged in connection with his death.

The 66-year-old alleged serial killer has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of seven men with ties to the city’s LGBTQ community between 2010 and 2017.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Investigators say they have found seven sets of human remains in planters housed at a Leaside property where McArthur completed landscaping work.

Six sets of remains have been identified as McArthur’s alleged victims, while one set of remains has not been identified.

Remains of one of McArthur’s alleged victims, Majeed Kayhan, have not yet been located.

Police say they plan on conducting as many as 75 property searches this spring and are also conducting a review of 15 cold homicide cases dating back to 1975 for links to McArthur.