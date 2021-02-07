Police have identified a 21-year-old man found shot to death in the parking lot of a commercial plaza in Scarborough late on Saturday night.

Police were called to a plaza at 5790 Sheppard Avenue East, near Gateforth Drive, at 10:38 p.m. on Saturday for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find Abdulrahman Patel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patel is Toronto's sixth homicide victim of 2021.

Officers said a firearm was found at the scene.

“It was further reported that a number of people and vehicles of interest were seen fleeing the scene,” police said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400.