

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Police were called at 545 The West Mall, south of Rathburn Road, around 1:17 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by police as Donovan Betty, 21, of Toronto.

He is the city's 49th homicide victim.

Police said a dark-coloured sedan was seen driving away from the scene.

A witness who did not wish to be identified told CP24 he was out walking his dog when he saw a body lying on the ground in a parking lot behind an apartment tower.

He said he thought at first it was someone working underneath a car, but then his dog sprinted toward the body and he saw blood.

The witness then said he screamed to try and elict a response, and then saw the man had been shot several times, and there were several shell casings on the ground next to him.

Police said dispatch did not receive any calls for sounds of gunshots in the area where the Betty's body was found.

Investigators are appealing to anyone in the area who heard or saw anything to contact police or Crime Stoppers.