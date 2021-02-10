Toronto police have identified a man who was gunned down in the parking garage of a condominium building in The Danforth area late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a medical call at a parking garage at 2301 Danforth Avenue, near Oak Park Avenue, just before 10:30 p.m.

Toronto police found a man unconscious, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by police Wednesday as 47-year-old Harry Lainas of Toronto.

Police told CP24 Wednesday that whoever shot Lainas appears to have been waiting for him.

The shooting took place in the underground garage of a newly constructed condo building where residents just started moving in over the summer.

Early this morning, Toronto police towed a black Jeep from the garage in connection with the murder. There was no apparent damage to the vehicle. Police have not confirmed whether or not it was owned by the victim.

There is no information about suspects so far.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the building and are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.

- With files from CP24 Reporter Cam Woolley