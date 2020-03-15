

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 43-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in the city’s west end early Sunday morning.

It happened at an apartment on Northcliffe Boulevard in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area shortly after 6 a.m.

Police initially said that the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however shortly after 11 a.m. they said the man was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Birchfield Matthews, of Toronto.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police. Kenroy Samuel, 29, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.

Samuel is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.