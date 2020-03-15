Police identify man fatally stabbed at apartment in city's west end
Birchfield Matthews, 43, of Toronto was fatally stabbed inside an apartment on Dufferin and Eglinton on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Toronto police handout)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 7:01AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 4:51PM EDT
A 43-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in the city’s west end early Sunday morning.
It happened at an apartment on Northcliffe Boulevard in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area shortly after 6 a.m.
Police initially said that the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however shortly after 11 a.m. they said the man was pronounced dead.
He has been identified as Birchfield Matthews, of Toronto.
Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
A suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police. Kenroy Samuel, 29, of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.