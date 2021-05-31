Peel Regional Police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down when a suspect opened fire on a restaurant in Mississauga over the weekend.

Gunfire rang out at the Chicken Land restaurant near Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway just before 7:20 p.m. on May 29.

According to police, an unknown man entered the restaurant and began shooting at the staff. The gunman struck the 56-year-old owner, his 44-year-old wife; his two sons aged 22-years-old and 25-years-old, and a 58-year-old male employee.

Four of the victims were transported to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

The owner’s 25-year-old son — identified by police Monday as Naim Akl of Oakville — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance camera at the pizza shop next-door captured the shooting and police have released surveillance footage of the moments before and after shots were fired.

In the video, the suspect is seen standing outside the restaurant and peering in. The suspect is wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled tight to their head and a surgical mask over their face. He is later seen running away.

Investigators called the shooting "tragic" on Sunday and said they don't know why anyone would have shot up the family-run business, though they do believe it is an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting or dashboard camera footage from the area at the time to come forward to investigators