

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified the man who was shot and killed outside a busy recreation centre in Pickering on Sunday morning.

Durham Regional Police say 24-year-old Matthew Ruscitti was shot outside the Pickering Recreation Complex, located at 1867 Valley Farm Road, at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday as children and parents were arriving at the facility for a hockey tournament.

Ruscitti, who was found lying outside the complex near a playground and skate park, was rushed to hospital but later died.

Police say a post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Ruscitti today.

Despite an extensive search of the area on Sunday, no suspects have been identified.

Suspect descriptions have not been released.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.