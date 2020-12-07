Police have now identified the 47-year-old man killed following an altercation in the city’s west end over the weekend.

Police say 47-year-old Paluku Sewe, of no fixed address, was involved in a physical altercation with another man in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

During the fight, police say, Sewe was knocked unconscious. He was later rushed to hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday, police confirmed that he was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

A suspect, identified as 30-year-old Marlon Davis, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video footage of the area at the time of the attack to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.