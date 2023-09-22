Police have now identified the man shot and killed inside an Oshawa residence on Thursday.

In a news release issued Friday, police confirmed that 26-year-old Andrew Junior Rochester was fatally shot inside a home on Albert Street at around 2:25 a.m.

Police previously said there were multiple people inside the residence at the time of the shooting who fled prior to the arrival of officers.

“Homicide investigators are looking to speak with those who were present at the time of the shooting,” Durham Regional Police said.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can contact Det. Thorne, of the homicide unit, at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5223.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.