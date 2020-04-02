

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified the man shot and killed near Ryerson University’s campus last month.

Investigators say 25-year-old Toronto resident Mamadou Drame was gunned down near Yonge and Gould streets shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 21.

Police previously told CP24 that they believe the victim was involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide so far.

The suspect was spotted wearing dark clothing and was last seen on O’Keefe Lane walking toward Gerrard Street East.

“Homicide investigators continue to appeal to businesses that have security camera video of the area,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“Investigators urge anyone with security footage, dashcam video, or any information concerning this incident, to contact police.”