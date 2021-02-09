Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a strip plaza in Scarborough Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of the sound of gunshots near Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue at 7:08 p.m.

When they arrived, they located an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds near an entrance to the plaza. Life-saving efforts were performed but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Duty Insp. Ishmail Musah said it was not yet clear where the shots came from as Toronto’s homicide unit took carriage of the investigation.

Also unknown is whether or not the victim was a resident of the building above the plaza.

In a new release issued Tuesday evening, police identified the man as 62-year-old Toronto resident Cam-Thanh Tat. A photo of Tat has been released by police.

No suspect information has been released by police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the caseto contact police or Crime Stoppers.