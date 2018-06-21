

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is dead following a shooting in Brampton early this morning, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Officers were called to an address in the area of Martree Crescent and Stoneylake Avenue, near Southlake Boulvard and Bovaird Drive East, in Brampton at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the address, one male was found dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Brandon Hall, 21, of Brampton.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description has not been provided.

Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation.

“We will be canvassing for witnesses and any video in the area this morning,” Yashnyk said.

“If anyone has video surveillance on their home in that area or possibly was driving in that area with dash cam video, we would like them to contact our Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau.”