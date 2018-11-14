

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have identified a man shot to death in Humberlea early Wednesday morning as a 22-year-old Toronto resident.

Police were called to the area of Ann Arbour Road, located near Albion and Weston roads, at around midnight after residents in the area reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Officers from 31 Division quickly responded to the scene and found a male in the driver's seat of a Chrysler 200.

"We located a vehicle here and inside the vehicle we located a male who had been shot," Duty Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The sergeant who first responded to the shooting performed CPR on the victim, who was without vital signs after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck.

"The male was taken by ambulance to Sunnybrook Hospital but unfortunately he was pronounced dead," Gotell said.

On Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Youhannes Brhanu.

At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Det.-Sgt. Mike Carbone said police are searching for multiple suspects who police believe fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police have not yet identified those suspects.

Carbone said evidence suggests that at least four firearms were used during the incident and said between 10 and 20 shots were fired. The victim, police say, was also armed.

Police are appealing to any possible witnesses to come forward.

"We are still speaking to witnesses," Carbone said. "We are literally very early into this investigation."

The fatal shooting is Toronto's 89th homicide of 2018, which ties the 1991 record for most murders in the city in a year.