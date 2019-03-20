

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the man fatally shot in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 22-year-old Toronto resident Jerome Belle was found with gunshot wounds in the area of Randolph and Perth avenues shortly before 3:30 p.m.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they are searching for “at least” one suspect who was seen wearing a white hooded sweater, which was pulled tightly over his face.

Det.-Sgt. Rob North told reporters on Tuesday that the shooting is believed to be a “targeted” attack.

“I can tell you that he (the victim) was known to us (police), however in what specific circumstances I’m really not prepared to get into it at this time,” he said.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera or surveillance video from the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.