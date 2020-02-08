

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have now identified a man who was shot to death outside a bar in the city’s east end last week.

Police were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 5 for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they located a man, now identified as 29-year-old Thomas Michael Alcott, lying on the sidewalk without vital signs.

Alcott, police say, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Speaking to CP24 on the morning of the shooting, a witness said several people were playing billiards in a bar when a man went outside for a cigarette.

The witness said gunshots rang out a short time later.

Police previously said they were searching for as many as three males who fled the scene in a car.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said they are searching for “several possible witnesses” who were captured on video at the time of the incident.