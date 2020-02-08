Police identify man shot to death outside bar in the city's east end
Thomas Michael Alcott, 29, is seen in this undated photo. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 8, 2020 1:36PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 8, 2020 1:42PM EST
Toronto police have now identified a man who was shot to death outside a bar in the city’s east end last week.
Police were called to the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 5 for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they located a man, now identified as 29-year-old Thomas Michael Alcott, lying on the sidewalk without vital signs.
Alcott, police say, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died.
Speaking to CP24 on the morning of the shooting, a witness said several people were playing billiards in a bar when a man went outside for a cigarette.
The witness said gunshots rang out a short time later.
Police previously said they were searching for as many as three males who fled the scene in a car.
In a news release issued Saturday, police said they are searching for “several possible witnesses” who were captured on video at the time of the incident.