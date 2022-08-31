One of the men being sought by police in connection with an armed carjacking in Etobicoke last June has been identified.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Albion Road and Islington Avenue on June 19 for a vehicle robbery.

A woman was walking towards her parked car when two men approached her, police said. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the woman and demanded her keys.

Police said the woman gave them to the men, who subsequently got into her vehicle.

The men then drove for a short distance before parking and exiting the vehicle, police said. The two shortly fled on foot.

As a result of an investigation, police have identified one of the men in the carjacking as 18-year-old Hamzah Hussein of Toronto.

He is wanted for robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said Hussein is described as Black, five-foot-five, with a medium build and curly black hair.

Police have not identified the second man.

They are urging anyone who locates the two suspects not to approach them but instead call 911 as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information on Hussein’s whereabouts or the identity of the second suspect to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).