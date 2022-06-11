

The Canadian Press





Ottawa Police say they've identified two persons of interest but no public safety concerns as they continue their investigation into an incident that briefly led to the evacuation of Parliament Hill.

Police say they received information earlier in the day about an unspecified potential threat near the parliamentary precinct, prompting them to close some surrounding streets to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The Parliamentary Protective Service also ordered an evacuation of Parliament Hill, issuing an alert to all Parliamentarians and staff and noting all buildings in the precinct were to be under shelter in place orders until further notice.

The force says it has not identified a public safety threat stemming from the incident, but says it identified two people and two vehicles of interest.

Roads previously closed to the public reopened at about 4 p.m.

Police provided no details about the nature of the potential threat but say their investigation into the matter continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2022.