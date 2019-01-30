

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police have now identified the second man killed in a shooting at a Vaughan banquet hall last weekend.

Investigators say 26-year-old Toronto resident Ramone Morgan was fatally shot early Saturday morning at a Vaughan banquet hall where a private event was being held.

A second man, previously identified by police as 23-year-old Devin Degoias, was also shot in the parking lot outside the banquet hall. He was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.

Police confirmed last Sunday that Degoias was one of the people charged in a July 2016 shooting that left four people injured at an Aurora banquet hall. It is not known if his murder is in any way connected to the incident in 2016.

In a news release issued Sunday, York Regional Police identified Elvis Simmons, a 25-year-old Toronto resident, and Jordan Thomas, 24, also of Toronto, as “persons of interest” in Saturday’s double shooting.

Both men were arrested by Toronto police last weekend and charged with firearm-related offences. It is not clear what their involvement, if any, is in the deadly shooting in Vaughan.

“York Regional Police continue to investigate the connection between the Toronto Police Service incident and the murders that occurred in Vaughan,” police said in the news release issued over the weekend.