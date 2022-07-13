Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged assault of an 85-year-old woman at a Toronto subway station last week.

The incident happened at Kipling Station on July 7. Officers were called to the Line 2 TTC station for an assault at around 11:15 a.m.

According to Toronto police, a man assaulted an 85-year-old woman and then fled.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police released images to the public following the incident and announced Wednesday that they have since identified a suspect.

Police said 35-year-old Kelon Peters of Toronto is wanted for aggravated assault, fraud in relation to fares and breach of probation.

Police say Peters is considered violent and dangerous and anyone who locates him should contact police rather than approach him.