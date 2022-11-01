Toronto police have identified a teenager who was fatally shot in front of a Toronto public school Monday afternoon and they say they are looking for another teen suspected in his killing.

Police responded to Woburn Collegiate Institute on Ellesmere Road, just east of Markham Road, at around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the victim was shot in front of the school.

Emergency crews arrived and rushed the boy to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Toronto police identified him Tuesday as 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier of Toronto.

Following the shooting, a 15-year-old boy attended a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. He was transported to another hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Investigators have described the suspect in the shooting as a boy in his teens, with a thin build who was wearing dark clothing.

It was not immediately clear whether either victim attended the school.

Speaking outside the school Tuesday morning, TDSB Director of Education Colleen Russell-Rawlins told reporters that support staff are on scene this morning to speak with teachers and students and will remain available as long as they are needed.

“We're all here to a listen to their concerns and answer their questions very directly,” Russell-Rawlins said. “We also have additional adults in the building today. But they know that they can count on the people that they see each and every day to support them.

“Whether it's a school based safety monitors or vice principals, our child and youth workers, their teachers – they are all here because we know that when students have a problem, when they need help, the people that they go to are in this building each and every day. And that's how we can prevent issues like we have seen here.”

She called the killing on school grounds “a horrible tragedy” and said the board is going to “look very closely at what needs to be done here and across our schools to continue to provide for student safety and support” following the police investigation.

Russell-Rawlins said a “multi-pronged” approach is needed to prevent violent crimes in school, including action from the school board and different levels of government.

The deadly shooting occurred close to the end of the school day Monday afternoon and sent the school into lockdown. Police began escorting students out of the building at around 4:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with further information to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.