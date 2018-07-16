Police identify teen killed in Oakville shooting
Keegan Parkinson, 19, is pictured. (Halton Police)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 6:44PM EDT
Halton police have identified a teenager who was fatally shot in Oakville Friday night.
Police were called to Rebecca Street, between Dorval and Maurice drives, at around 11:15 p.m. on July 13.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a residence. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim Monday as 19-year-old Keegan Parkinson.
Police have described the shooting as targeted and said they are looking for two suspects. However no suspect descriptions have been released so far.