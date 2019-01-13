

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Rexdale last week.

Police say 18-year-old Toronto resident Aseel Yehya was shot and killed near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive on Jan. 9 shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Investigators previously said Yehya tried to run after he was shot but collapsed. Witnesses on scene attempted to provide first aid until paramedics arrived but Yehya was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators have not yet provided any information on possible suspects but police previously said as many as four suspects were seen fleeing the area following the shooting.

One witness told CP24 that the victim was coming out of a drive-through and was standing on the corner of Redwater and Elmhurst drives when a dark-coloured car pulled up and multiple suspects got out of the vehicle.

According to the witness, at least two suspects began firing at the victim and then took off.