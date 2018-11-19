

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man from Ajax has been identified as the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting in West Hill – the city’s 90th homicide this year.

Gunshots were heard at an apartment building in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue early Sunday afternoon.

Officers arrived and searched the building and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a stairwell.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old Cardinal Licorish of Ajax.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released so far.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact investigators.

The fatal shooting pushed Toronto’s homicide count to a new record high, breaking the previous high of 89 murders in 1991.