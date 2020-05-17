Halton Regional Police have identified the two men who were fatally shot in Oakville on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot outside the corporate officers of the PurePages Internet company near Iroquois Road near Eighth Line at around 3 a.m.

When police arrived, officers located one of the victims deceased while the other was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, police identified the victims as 43-year-old Afheed (Al) Rehmtulla and 34-year-old Kareem Wade.

“At this time, the motive for the shooting remains unknown,” police said in a statement.

“It is believed that the shooting was targeted.”

Two other people were transported to a hospital. Police said the two are expected to make a full recovery.

No suspect information has been released, but investigators said they are interested in speaking to the driver of a white sedan that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police said the vehicle is not believed to be involved.

On Saturday, police said they are looking into whether there is a connection to the business where the shooting took place, but he said that “nothing has been confirmed” at this point.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses for dashcam or surveillance video from the area between midnight and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.