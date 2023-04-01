

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - The Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they have identified two of the eight migrants whose bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River earlier this week.

The force issued an update on Facebook saying one of the adult males, identified as 28-year-old Florin Lordache, was carrying Canadian passports for a one-year-old and a two-year-old child, both of whom were previously recovered.

Police also identified one of the adult females as Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, who was also 28.

More coming.