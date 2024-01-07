Toronto's second murder victim is a 35-year-old man, say police.

On Saturday, around 11:45 p.m., Toronto police were called to the Parkdale area, near Queen Street West and Callender Street, after a person was stabbed.

Officers at the scene found a man outside with injuries.

Toronto paramedics performed life-saving measures before taking the man to hospital. He died there a short time later, police said ina new release.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Scott Robert Partington, of Toronto.

Anyone with information, including witnesses, anyone who was driving in thae area at that time, or anyone with dashcam or video surveillance, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.