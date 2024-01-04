A 26-year-old man who was shot multiple times on a Mississauga roadway on Wednesday night has died in hospital, Peel Regional Police say.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive at around 5 p.m. and police said one man was later found at the scene suffering from “several” gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries. Police have identified the victim as Mississauga resident Shawn Murphy.

"Investigation to date has revealed that this shooting occurred on the roadway," Peel police said in a news release.

Police were unable to provide any concrete details about potential suspects, saying only that two males were seen fleeing the area on foot.

“This is a very crowded area and we are urging members of our community who may have any information on this incident to please contact members of our homicide bureau,” Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy told reporters at the scene on Thursday.

He added there were likely a number of vehicles and pedestrians in the area at the time.

Officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance footage today and Chakravarthy said that residents should expect to see a heavy police presence in the area for the next few hours.

Anyone with information or dash camera video can contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121, extension 3205. Anonymous information can also be provided to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).