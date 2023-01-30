Investigators with Durham Regional Police have identified the victim of an alleged murder in Oshawa on Friday.

On Jan. 27 at around 9:45 a.m., police responded to an address on Drew Street after receiving a request to check on the wellbeing of a male.

Upon arrival, police discovered a male victim without vital signs, suffering from significant trauma.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as Ken Chopee, 58, of Oshawa.

Justin Steeves, 32, also of Oshawa, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with new information about this case to contact Det. Graham of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.